Earnings Outlook for Dorman Products

On Monday, April 26, Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Dorman Products EPS is expected to be around $1.04, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $291.99 million. In the same quarter last year, Dorman Products reported earnings per share of $0.66 on revenue of $257.73 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 57.58% increase for the company. Revenue would be up 13.29% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.92 0.85 0.45 0.65 EPS Actual 1.19 1.14 0.47 0.66 Revenue Estimate 269.69 M 276.33 M 202.68 M 238.04 M Revenue Actual 301.22 M 300.62 M 233.18 M 257.73 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 71.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Dorman Products is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.