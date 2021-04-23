United Bankshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 107.50% year over year to $0.83, which beat the estimate of $0.72.

Revenue of $283,533,000 rose by 59.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $274,540,000.

Looking Ahead

United Bankshares hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $41.61

52-week low: $20.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.31%

Company Overview

United Bankshares Inc is a financial holding company that provides banking services. The company operates in two segments: community banking, which accepts deposits, makes loans (for personal, credit card, commercial, and construction uses), provides brokerage services, safe deposit boxes, and related services; and mortgage banking, which offers and acquires home mortgages through an indirectly owned subsidiary. Nearly all revenue comes from the community banking segment. The bank offers services in West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia.