 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: First Hawaiian Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) moved higher by 3.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 46.67% over the past year to $0.44, which were in line with the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $173,026,000 decreased by 7.92% year over year, which missed the estimate of $181,470,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 23, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r23uu2gp

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $30.80

52-week low: $13.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.56%

Company Profile

First Hawaiian Inc is a bank holding company. It provides a diversified range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services. The company offers a variety of deposit products to its customers, including checking and savings accounts and other types of deposit accounts. It provides commercial and industrial lending, including auto dealer flooring, commercial real estate and construction lending. It also offers comprehensive consumer lending services focused on residential real estate lending, indirect auto financing, and other consumer loans to individuals and small businesses through its branch, online and mobile distribution channels.

 

Related Articles (FHB)

Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2021
Earnings Outlook for First Hawaiian
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com