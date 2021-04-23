 Skip to main content

American Express: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2021 7:14am   Comments
Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 38.38% year over year to $2.74, which beat the estimate of $1.61.

Revenue of $9,064,000,000 decreased by 12.09% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $9,170,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

American Express hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 23, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/axp/mediaframe/44274/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $151.46

52-week low: $76.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.20%

Company Description

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, the company has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

 

