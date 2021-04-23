Recap: Schlumberger Q1 Earnings

Shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) moved higher by 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 16.00% over the past year to $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $5,223,000,000 decreased by 29.94% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,090,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Schlumberger hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 23, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ygwwtsqt

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $30.41

52-week low: $13.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.83%

Company Profile

Schlumberger is the world's largest supplier of products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates its business via multiple groups: reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and Cameron. It is investing more than any other services firm to make its offerings more bundled, which it believes is likely to be one of the key industry trends during the next 10 years. Efforts on this front are most visible via the Schlumberger Production Management business, which now accounts for 10% of its revenue.