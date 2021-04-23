Recap: Sensient Technologies Q1 Earnings

Shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) rose 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 6.94% over the past year to $0.77, which beat the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $359,702,000 higher by 2.57% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $314,780,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Sensient Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 23, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/sxt/mediaframe/44123/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $82.44

52-week low: $40.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.95%

Company Description

Sensient Technologies manufactures and markets natural and synthetic colors, flavors, and flavor extracts. The company has a widespread network of facilities around the globe, and its customers operate across a variety of end markets. Sensient's offerings are predominantly applied to consumer-facing products, including food and beverage, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.