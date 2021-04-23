Recap: Sensient Technologies Q1 Earnings
Shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) rose 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 6.94% over the past year to $0.77, which beat the estimate of $0.74.
Revenue of $359,702,000 higher by 2.57% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $314,780,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Sensient Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 23, 2021
Time: 09:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/sxt/mediaframe/44123/indexr.html
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $82.44
52-week low: $40.08
Price action over last quarter: Up 8.95%
Company Description
Sensient Technologies manufactures and markets natural and synthetic colors, flavors, and flavor extracts. The company has a widespread network of facilities around the globe, and its customers operate across a variety of end markets. Sensient's offerings are predominantly applied to consumer-facing products, including food and beverage, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.
