Autoliv: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) rose 4.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 103.41% year over year to $1.79, which beat the estimate of $1.43.

Revenue of $2,242,000,000 higher by 21.45% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,180,000,000.

Outlook

Autoliv hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 23, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rsbqec6p

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $99.38

Company's 52-week low was at $52.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.42%

Company Description

Autoliv is the global leader in passive safety components and systems for the auto industry. Products include seat belts, frontal air bags, side-impact air bags, air bag inflators, and steering wheels. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is the company's largest customer at 16% of 2019 revenue, with Volkswagen and Honda accounting for 10% each. At 36% of 2019 revenue, the Americas was Autoliv's geographic region, followed by Europe at 31%. China and Japan each accounted for 11% of 2019 revenue.