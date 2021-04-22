Apollo Commercial Real: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 2.50% year over year to $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $71,151,000 decreased by 4.71% year over year, which beat the estimate of $66,060,000.

Guidance

Apollo Commercial Real hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $15.17

52-week low: $6.29

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.25%

Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, invests in, acquires, and manages commercial first-mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate-related debt investments. The subordinate loans and first-mortgage loans account for the vast majority of the portfolio on a cost basis. Property types include residential, retail, healthcare, office, mixed-use, hotel, industrial, multifamily, securities, and other, with residential properties and hotels representing the highest property value. More than a third of the properties are located in New York City, with the other properties located across other regions of the United States, as well as other countries.