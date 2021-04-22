Recap: Ameris Q1 Earnings

Shares of Ameris (NASDAQ:ABCB) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 196.43% year over year to $1.66, which beat the estimate of $1.15.

Revenue of $282,950,000 higher by 39.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $260,930,000.

Looking Ahead

Ameris hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $57.81

Company's 52-week low was at $17.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.50%

Company Description

Ameris Bancorp operates as a bank. It offers services such as business banking, personal banking, checking, savings, mobile banking, and others. The bank is organized into five segments namely Banking Division, the Retail Mortgage Division, the Warehouse Lending Division, the SBA Division, and the Premium Finance Division. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Banking division.