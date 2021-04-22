Mattel: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) moved higher by 6.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 82.14% year over year to ($0.10), which beat the estimate of ($0.34).

Revenue of $874,200,000 higher by 47.15% year over year, which beat the estimate of $687,910,000.

Looking Ahead

Mattel FY21 Guidance To Be Provided On Company's Conference Call

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j3ibkwvc

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $21.87

Company's 52-week low was at $7.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.09%

Company Profile

Mattel markets toy products that are sold to its wholesale customers and direct to retail consumers. The company offers products for children and families, including toys for infants and preschoolers, girls and boys, youth electronics, handheld and other games, puzzles, educational toys, media-driven products, and plush and fashion-related toys. Mattel's owned portfolio includes Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, and American Girl. In addition, it currently manufactures toy products for its segments both internally and externally (through outside manufacturers).