Seagate Technology: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 4:17pm   Comments
Shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 7.25% year over year to $1.48, which beat the estimate of $1.32.

Revenue of $2,731,000,000 higher by 0.48% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,680,000,000.

Guidance

Seagate Sees Q4 Adj. EPS $1.45-$1.75 vs $1.55 Est., Sales $2.7B-$3B vs $2.85B Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.seagate.com%2F&eventid=2947956&sessionid=1&key=B14DFAA75A95F36B94E77CA92CE2F129&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $83.96

Company's 52-week low was at $43.53

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.13%

Company Overview

Seagate Technology is a major supplier of hard disk drives. The company designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of HDDs and SSDs, but specializes in HDDs used in PCs, game consoles, and data centers for the likes of enterprises and cloud vendors.

 

