Recap: Bank OZK Q1 Earnings

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) decreased after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 1166.67% over the past year to $1.14, which beat the estimate of $0.86.

Revenue of $266,753,000 rose by 12.34% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $257,660,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Bank OZK hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $45.83

Company's 52-week low was at $17.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.59%

Company Profile

Bank OZK is a bank holding company that owns and operates a community bank, Bank of the Ozarks. The bank operates offices primarily in the southeastern United States, as well as Texas, New York, and California. The bank holding company also owns a number of finance subsidiary business trusts formed in connection with the issuance of debt and preferred securities. Bank of the Ozarks provides a wide range of retail and commercial banking services, but principally concentrates its activities on real estate loans, which account for the great majority of the bank's loans and leases. The bank's real estate lending arm, which finances many metropolitan construction and development projects, extends further than many of its community banking competitors.