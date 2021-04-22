BJ's Restaurants: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) moved lower after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 40.00% year over year to ($0.14), which beat the estimate of ($0.66).
Revenue of $223,307,000 decreased by 12.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $205,120,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
BJ's Restaurants hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 22, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144327
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $63.42
52-week low: $15.43
Price action over last quarter: Up 14.84%
Company Overview
BJ's Restaurants Inc is involved in the business of owning and operating restaurants. The company operates in one operating segment that is casual dining company-owned restaurants. It has geographic presence only in the United States of America.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings