BJ's Restaurants: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) moved lower after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 40.00% year over year to ($0.14), which beat the estimate of ($0.66).

Revenue of $223,307,000 decreased by 12.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $205,120,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

BJ's Restaurants hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144327

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $63.42

52-week low: $15.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.84%

Company Overview

BJ's Restaurants Inc is involved in the business of owning and operating restaurants. The company operates in one operating segment that is casual dining company-owned restaurants. It has geographic presence only in the United States of America.