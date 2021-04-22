Southside Bancshares's Earnings Outlook

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday, April 23. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Southside Bancshares's Q1 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Southside Bancshares analysts model for earnings of $0.68 per share on sales of $59.85 million. In the same quarter last year, Southside Bancshares reported EPS of $0.12 on revenue of $60.20 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be up 466.67%. Revenue would be down 0.58% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.56 0.37 0.48 EPS Actual 0.89 0.82 0.65 0.12 Revenue Estimate 59.77 M 60.84 M 57.66 M 54.95 M Revenue Actual 59.61 M 57.73 M 59.46 M 60.20 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Southside Bancshares were trading at $38.54 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 37.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Southside Bancshares is scheduled to hold the call at 12:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.