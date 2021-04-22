Union Pacific: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) fell 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 6.98% year over year to $2.00, which missed the estimate of $2.06.

Revenue of $5,001,000,000 decreased by 4.36% year over year, which missed the estimate of $5,030,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 08:45 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/unp/mediaframe/44398/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $226.21

Company's 52-week low was at $141.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.38%

Company Description

Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific is the largest public railroad in North America. Operating on more than 30,000 miles of track in the western two thirds of the U.S., UP generated roughly $20 billion of revenue in 2020 by hauling coal, industrial products, intermodal containers, agriculture goods, chemicals, and automotive goods. UP owns about one fourth of Mexican railroad Ferromex and derives about 10% of its revenue hauling freight to and from Mexico.