Freeport-McMoRan: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 418.75% year over year to $0.51, which were in line with the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $4,850,000,000 higher by 73.34% year over year, which missed the estimate of $4,890,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.fcx.com%2F&eventid=3081491&sessionid=1&key=E8288A54FB0F753E2006A5F4B55E052D®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $39.10

Company's 52-week low was at $7.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 39.43%

Company Description

Freeport-McMoRan Inc mines more copper than any other publicly traded company in the world. Its assets include the Indonesian Grasberg mining complex, the world's largest copper and gold mine in terms of recoverable reserves. Freeport also has significant mining operations in the Americas.