Nucor: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 213.13% year over year to $3.10, which beat the estimate of $3.09.

Revenue of $7,017,000,000 up by 24.77% year over year, which missed the estimate of $7,190,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 02:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/913/40800

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $82.76

52-week low: $35.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 64.07%

Company Description

Nucor Corp manufactures steel and steel products. The company also produces direct reduced iron for use in its steel mills. The operations include international trading and sales companies that buy and sell steel and steel products manufactured by the company and others. The operating business segments are: steel mills, steel products and raw materials, the steel mills segment derives maximum revenue.