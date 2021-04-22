Recap: S&T Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 107.69% year over year to $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.63.

Revenue of $87,895,000 up by 6.62% year over year, which beat the estimate of $86,020,000.

Looking Ahead

S&T Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

S&T Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.stbancorp.com/events-presentations

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $35.80

52-week low: $16.98

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.40%

Company Description

S&T Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. The company operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York. It has one reporting unit, Community Banking. The company provides financial services with retail and commercial banking products, cash management services, trust and brokerage services. The company earns revenue from interest on loans and securities and fees charged for financial services provided to its customers.