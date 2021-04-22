Recap: Blackstone Group Q1 Earnings
Shares of Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) rose 3.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 108.70% over the past year to $0.96, which beat the estimate of $0.76.
Revenue of $2,047,000,000 rose by 79.40% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,700,000,000.
Guidance
Blackstone Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Blackstone Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 22, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1447766&tp_key=c8c7a9ddaf
Price Action
52-week high: $80.52
52-week low: $45.05
Price action over last quarter: Up 23.79%
Company Overview
Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset manager with more than $350 billion in assets under management. Its alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds and multi-asset class strategies. The company is organized into four segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Hedge Fund Solutions, and Credit & Insurance. It generates maximum revenue from the Real Estate segment.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News