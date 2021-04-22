 Skip to main content

Recap: Blackstone Group Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 7:54am   Comments
Shares of Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) rose 3.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 108.70% over the past year to $0.96, which beat the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $2,047,000,000 rose by 79.40% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,700,000,000.

Guidance

Blackstone Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Blackstone Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1447766&tp_key=c8c7a9ddaf

Price Action

52-week high: $80.52

52-week low: $45.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.79%

Company Overview

Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset manager with more than $350 billion in assets under management. Its alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds and multi-asset class strategies. The company is organized into four segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Hedge Fund Solutions, and Credit & Insurance. It generates maximum revenue from the Real Estate segment.

 

