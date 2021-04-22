 Skip to main content

HCA Healthcare: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 7:47am   Comments
Shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 77.68% year over year to $4.14, which beat the estimate of $3.32.

Revenue of $13,977,000,000 higher by 8.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $13,640,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $13.30 and $14.30.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $54,000,000,000 and $55,500,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.hcahealthcare.com%2F&eventid=3081352&sessionid=1&key=8D732BD86C638B81847B8077FA880CC5&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $198.51

52-week low: $91.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.11%

Company Overview

HCA Healthcare is a Nashville-based healthcare provider organization operating the largest collection of acute-care hospitals in the U.S. As of December 2020, the firm owned and operated 185 hospitals, 121 freestanding outpatient surgery centers, and a broad network of physician offices, urgent care clinics, and freestanding emergency rooms across nearly 20 states and a small foothold in England.

 

