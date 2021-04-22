 Skip to main content

Watsco: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 7:44am   Comments
Shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) fell 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 93.06% year over year to $1.39, which beat the estimate of $0.89.

Revenue of $1,136,000,000 up by 12.70% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,060,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Watsco hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/84revqgp

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $287.51

52-week low: $144.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.84%

Company Overview

Watsco is a distributor of heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units. With more than 400 locations in 38 states, it serves more than 40,000 contractors and dealers. About 70% of revenue is derived from the residential HVAC replacement market, with the residual coming from new construction.

 

