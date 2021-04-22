Capital Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) fell 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 209.52% year over year to $0.65, which beat the estimate of $0.56.

Revenue of $38,395,000 rose by 58.23% year over year, which missed the estimate of $41,470,000.

Outlook

Capital Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $22.00

52-week low: $9.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 39.46%

Company Profile

Capital Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. The company through its holdings operates as a commercial-focused community bank that serves businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs throughout the region. The bank operates through four divisions including Commercial Banking, Church Street Mortgage, Corporate Office, and OpenSky. It's Commercial Banking division offers banking related services to clients, church street mortgage division offers conventional and government-guaranteed residential mortgage loans on a nationwide basis for sale into the secondary market, while its OpenSky division provides secured credit cards on a nationwide basis to under-banked populations and those looking to rebuild their credit scores.