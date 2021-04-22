Gorman-Rupp: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 33.33% over the past year to $0.28, which were in line with the estimate of $0.28.
Revenue of $89,027,000 declined by 2.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $87,090,000.
Guidance
Gorman-Rupp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Gorman-Rupp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Technicals
52-week high: $36.75
52-week low: $25.00
Price action over last quarter: Up 1.05%
Company Overview
Gorman-Rupp Co designs, manufactures, and globally sells pumps & pump systems for use in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, heating, ventilating & air conditioning, military, and other liquid-handling applications. It operates in one business segment, the manufacture & sale of pumps and pump systems, and generates revenue from the same. Geographically, it generates the majority of revenue from the United States.
