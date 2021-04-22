Gorman-Rupp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 33.33% over the past year to $0.28, which were in line with the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $89,027,000 declined by 2.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $87,090,000.

Guidance

Gorman-Rupp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Gorman-Rupp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $36.75

52-week low: $25.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.05%

Company Overview

Gorman-Rupp Co designs, manufactures, and globally sells pumps & pump systems for use in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, heating, ventilating & air conditioning, military, and other liquid-handling applications. It operates in one business segment, the manufacture & sale of pumps and pump systems, and generates revenue from the same. Geographically, it generates the majority of revenue from the United States.