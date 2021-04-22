Pool: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 240.85% over the past year to $2.42, which beat the estimate of $1.15.

Revenue of $1,061,000,000 higher by 56.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $823,890,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $11.75 and $12.50.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143077

Price Action

52-week high: $401.29

52-week low: $183.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.16%

Company Description

Pool Corp distributes swimming pool supplies and related products. It sells national-brand and private-label products to approximately 120000 customers. The products include non-discretionary pool-maintenance products, like chemicals and replacement parts, as well as pool equipment, like packaged pools (kits to build swimming pools), cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights. Customers include pool builders and remodelers, independent retail stores, and pool repair and service companies.