Heritage Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 112.12% year over year to $0.70, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $60,489,000 higher by 4.22% year over year, which missed the estimate of $61,360,000.

Guidance

Heritage Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 02:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.hf-wa.com/news-events/event-calendar/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $30.86

Company's 52-week low was at $14.65

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.04%

Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp is a bank holding company. The company through its subsidiary provides commercial lending and deposit relationships with small businesses and their owners in its market areas and attracting deposits from the general public. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Besides, the Bank also makes real estate construction loans, land development loans, and consumer loans, and originates first mortgage loans on residential properties primarily located in its market area. Geographically, all the business activity if functioned through the region of the United States.