Recap: Alaska Air Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 7:32am   Comments
Shares of Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK) rose 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 328.05% year over year to ($3.51), which beat the estimate of ($3.63).

Revenue of $797,000,000 declined by 51.28% year over year, which beat the estimate of $785,580,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Alaska Air Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7jytewo4

Technicals

52-week high: $74.25

52-week low: $23.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.66%

Company Description

Alaska Air Group Inc operates two airlines, Alaska and Horizon in three operating segments. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska's Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, and Costa Rica. The Regional segment includes Horizon's and other third-party carriers' scheduled air transportation for passengers across a shorter distance network within the U.S. and Canada under capacity purchase agreements (CPA). The Horizon segment includes the capacity sold to Alaska under a CPA. It earns revenues from Passenger tickets, including ticket breakage and net of taxes and fees, Passenger ancillary and Mileage Plan passenger revenue.

 

