Recap: American Electric Power Q1 Earnings

Shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 12.75% over the past year to $1.15, which missed the estimate of $1.16.

Revenue of $4,300,000,000 up by 16.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,140,000,000.

Looking Ahead

American Electric Power hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

American Electric Power hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.aep.com/investors/events

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $94.21

52-week low: $74.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.37%

Company Profile

American Electric Power is one of the largest regulated utilities in the United States, providing electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to more than 5 million retail customers in 11 states. About 43% of AEP's of capacity is coal, with the remainder from a mix of natural gas (29%), renewable energy and hydro (18%), nuclear (8%), and demand response (2%). Vertically integrated utilities, transmission and distribution, and generation and marketing support earnings.