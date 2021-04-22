 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: American Electric Power Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 7:17am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 12.75% over the past year to $1.15, which missed the estimate of $1.16.

Revenue of $4,300,000,000 up by 16.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,140,000,000.

Looking Ahead

American Electric Power hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

American Electric Power hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.aep.com/investors/events

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $94.21

52-week low: $74.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.37%

Company Profile

American Electric Power is one of the largest regulated utilities in the United States, providing electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to more than 5 million retail customers in 11 states. About 43% of AEP's of capacity is coal, with the remainder from a mix of natural gas (29%), renewable energy and hydro (18%), nuclear (8%), and demand response (2%). Vertically integrated utilities, transmission and distribution, and generation and marketing support earnings.

 

Related Articles (AEP)

Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2021
Earnings Preview for American Electric Power
Cramer Advises Viewers On JetBlue Airways, MP Materials And More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 11, 2021
Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Berkshire Hathaway, Citigroup, Dow, Twitter And More
A Look Into American Electric Power's Debt
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com