 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Amalgamated Financial Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 7:22am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) rose 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 41.38% year over year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $45,844,000 declined by 14.80% year over year, which missed the estimate of $48,760,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Amalgamated Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144113

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $20.22

52-week low: $8.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.94%

Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of six branches in New York City, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Boston. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a range of products and services to commercial and retail customers.

 

Related Articles (AMAL)

Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 23, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com