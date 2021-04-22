Recap: Amalgamated Financial Q1 Earnings

Shares of Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) rose 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 41.38% year over year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $45,844,000 declined by 14.80% year over year, which missed the estimate of $48,760,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Amalgamated Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144113

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $20.22

52-week low: $8.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.94%

Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of six branches in New York City, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Boston. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a range of products and services to commercial and retail customers.