Recap: LSI Industries Q3 Earnings

Shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) decreased 1.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 275.00% year over year to $0.07, which were in line with the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $72,204,000 higher by 1.68% year over year, which missed the estimate of $74,070,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

LSI Industries hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144085

Price Action

52-week high: $11.22

Company's 52-week low was at $5.09

Price action over last quarter: down 19.63%

Company Overview

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions to the petroleum and convenience store industry. The company's operating segments includes Lighting and Graphics. It generates maximum revenue from the Lighting segment. Lighting Segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets. The Graphics Segment manufactures and sells exterior and interior visual image elements related to signage and graphics, including integrated digital signage solutions and menu boards. It sells its products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Australia, and Latin America.