AT&T: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) moved higher by 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 3.37% year over year to $0.86, which beat the estimate of $0.78.

Revenue of $43,939,000,000 rose by 2.71% year over year, which beat the estimate of $42,690,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $173,478,000,000 and $173,478,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ro9xwhsz

Technicals

52-week high: $33.24

52-week low: $26.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.08%

Company Description

Wireless is AT&T's largest business, contributing about 40% of revenue. The firm is the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier, connecting 64 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. WarnerMedia contributes a bit less than 20% of revenue with media assets that include HBO, the Turner cable networks, and the Warner Brothers studios. Fixed-line business communications services, provided to a wide range of entities, provide about 15% of revenue. The consumer broadband segment (about 7% of revenue) primarily provides broadband service to 15 million households. The firm recently sold a stake in its traditional television business, which serves 17 million customers and generates about 17% of sales. This business will be removed from AT&T's financials going forward.

 

