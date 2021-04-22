Recap: Danaher Q1 Earnings

Shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 140.00% year over year to $2.52, which beat the estimate of $1.75.

Revenue of $6,858,000,000 higher by 57.91% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,260,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Danaher hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/758/40467

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $248.86

Company's 52-week low was at $151.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.76%

Company Overview

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, including the Fortive separation in 2016, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in three segments: life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied solutions. In late 2019, Danaher separated from its dental business through an initial public offering process, and in early 2020, it acquired GE's Biopharma business, now called Cytiva, which added to its life sciences segment.