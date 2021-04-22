SAP: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) rose 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 79.79% year over year to $1.69, which beat the estimate of $1.13.

Revenue of $7,657,000,000 rose by 6.44% year over year, which missed the estimate of $7,670,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://broadcast.co.sap.com/go/QReport

Technicals

52-week high: $169.30

52-week low: $104.64

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.94%

Company Profile

Founded in 1972 by former IBM employees, SAP provides database technology and enterprise resource planning software to enterprises around the world. Across more than 180 countries, the company serves 440,000 customers, approximately 80% of which are small to medium-size enterprises.