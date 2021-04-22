Dow: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Dow (NYSE:DOW) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 130.51% over the past year to $1.36, which beat the estimate of $1.14.

Revenue of $11,882,000,000 higher by 21.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $11,090,000,000.

Guidance

Dow hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Dow hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t3q4ob4v

Price Action

52-week high: $67.27

52-week low: $29.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.64%

Company Overview

Dow Inc is a diversified chemical manufacturing company. It combining science and technology to develop innovative solutions that are essential to human progress. Dow's portfolio is comprised of six global business units, organized into three operating segments: Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, and Performance Materials & Coatings.