 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dow: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Dow (NYSE:DOW) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 130.51% over the past year to $1.36, which beat the estimate of $1.14.

Revenue of $11,882,000,000 higher by 21.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $11,090,000,000.

Guidance

Dow hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Dow hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t3q4ob4v

Price Action

52-week high: $67.27

52-week low: $29.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.64%

Company Overview

Dow Inc is a diversified chemical manufacturing company. It combining science and technology to develop innovative solutions that are essential to human progress. Dow's portfolio is comprised of six global business units, organized into three operating segments: Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, and Performance Materials & Coatings.

 

Related Articles (DOW)

Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2021
Corporate America Helped Pour $61M Into Biden Inaugural Committee: Here Are The Companies That Donated
The Dow Jones Was Mixed Today. Here's Why.
The Dow Jones Plunged Today. Here's Why.
The Market Rallied This Afternoon. Here's Why.
PayPal Has Blocked A Crowdfunding Site That Provided Financial Support For US Capitol Riot Attendees
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com