Dow: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Dow (NYSE:DOW) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 130.51% over the past year to $1.36, which beat the estimate of $1.14.
Revenue of $11,882,000,000 higher by 21.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $11,090,000,000.
Guidance
Dow hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Dow hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 22, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t3q4ob4v
Price Action
52-week high: $67.27
52-week low: $29.62
Price action over last quarter: Up 24.64%
Company Overview
Dow Inc is a diversified chemical manufacturing company. It combining science and technology to develop innovative solutions that are essential to human progress. Dow's portfolio is comprised of six global business units, organized into three operating segments: Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, and Performance Materials & Coatings.
