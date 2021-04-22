 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Recap: TAL Education Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Shares of TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) moved higher by 6.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 40.00% year over year to ($0.14), which beat the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $1,363,000,000 up by 58.92% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,200,000,000.

Guidance

Q1 revenue expected to be between $1,302,000,000 and $1,321,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/giskm6fy

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $90.96

52-week low: $47.15

Price action over last quarter: down 11.83%

Company Overview

Founded in 2003, TAL Education is one of the leading K-12 after-school tutoring providers in China. The firm offers tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade via small classes, one-on-one personalized premium services, and online courses. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, TAL's small classes account for 68% of its revenue, one-on-one 8%, and Xueersi.com 24%. Its tutoring services cover the core academic subjects in China's school curriculum, such as Math (K-12), English (K-12), Chinese (K-12), Physics (Grade 8-12), Chemistry (Grade 9-12), and Biology (Grade 10-12). TAL's learning centers currently cover 70-plus cities in China and a total of 871 learning centers. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, current normal priced long-term course student enrolment was 4.65 million.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

