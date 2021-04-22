Recap: D.R. Horton Q2 Earnings

Shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) rose 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 94.62% over the past year to $2.53, which beat the estimate of $2.15.

Revenue of $6,447,000,000 up by 43.27% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,100,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $26,800,000,000 and $27,500,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1700/40324

Price Action

52-week high: $96.91

Company's 52-week low was at $37.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.57%

Company Profile

D.R. Horton is a leading homebuilder in the United States with operations in 90 markets across 29 states. D.R. Horton mainly builds single-family detached homes (over 90% of home sales revenue) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. The company offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. D.R. Horton's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages five regional homebuilding offices across the United States.