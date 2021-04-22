Tractor Supply: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) rose 3.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 118.31% year over year to $1.55, which beat the estimate of $0.96.

Revenue of $2,792,000,000 higher by 42.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,450,000,000.

Outlook

Tractor Supply raised FY21 EPS guidance from $6.50-$6.90 to $7.05-$7.40 .

Tractor Supply raised FY21 sales guidance from $10.7B-$11B to $11.4B-$11.7B.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.tractorsupply.com%2F&eventid=3082385&sessionid=1&key=1AA3926A6A163C9B6A32E7D6C511E5E0®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $185.89

Company's 52-week low was at $91.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.23%

Company Description

Tractor Supply is the largest operator of retail farm and ranch stores in the United States. The company targets recreational farmers and ranchers and has little exposure to commercial and industrial farm operations. Currently, the company operates 1,923 stores in 49 states and 182 Petsense stores. Stores are typically located in towns outside of urban areas and in rural communities. Through the end of its third quarter of 2020, revenue consisted primarily of livestock and pet (48%), hardware, tools, and truck (21%), and seasonal gift and toy (21%).