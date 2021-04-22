 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Cadence Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 7:27am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 730.00% over the past year to $0.83, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $186,444,000 decreased by 1.11% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $181,260,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cade/mediaframe/44340/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $23.88

52-week low: $4.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.54%

Company Overview

Cadence Bancorp is a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking and mortgage financial services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. Its operating segment includes Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate. The company generates maximum revenue from the Banking segment. Its Banking Segment includes Commercial Banking, Retail Banking, and Private Banking lines of business. The Financial Services Segment includes the Trust, Retail Brokerage, and Investment Services lines of business.

 

Related Articles (CADE)

Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2021
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Cadence Bancorp
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 13, 2021
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Cadence Bancorp
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com