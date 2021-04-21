Recap: Eagle Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 94.29% year over year to $1.36, which beat the estimate of $1.18.

Revenue of $82,651,000 higher by 3.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $82,510,000.

Looking Ahead

Eagle Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $57.85

52-week low: $24.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.76%

Company Overview

Eagle Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, EagleBank, in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia as an alternative to super-regional financial institutions. The bank was formed by a group of professionals with long-term community banking experience, and its strategy emphasizes personalized customer service. Growth has been mostly organic. The bank's customers are mostly businesses and professionals, as reflected in its loan portfolio. About three-fourths of the loan portfolio is exposed to real estate. Nearly all of its revenue is net interest income.