Carriage Servs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 131.43% over the past year to $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.57.

Revenue of $96,637,000 up by 24.71% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $83,250,000.

Outlook

Carriage Servs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Carriage Servs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $38.22

52-week low: $13.84

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.92%

Company Overview

Carriage Services Inc is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two business segments: The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services. The Cemetery Operations segment provides services, such as mausoleum crypts, private estates, lawn crypt gardens, traditional single burial gravesites, and burial vaults.