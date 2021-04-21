Recap: Core Laboratories Q1 Earnings
Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 51.61% over the past year to $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.13.
Revenue of $108,383,000 declined by 28.88% year over year, which missed the estimate of $110,700,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $41.98
52-week low: $10.96
Price action over last quarter: down 18.01%
Company Overview
Core Laboratories is an oil-services company that helps oil and gas companies better understand how to improve production levels and economics with core and reservoir analysis. Additionally, the company sells a number of products helping its customers to maximize production levels from their oil and gas assets. The company operates in more than 50 countries and has more than 5,000 employees.
