Recap: Core Laboratories Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 5:29pm   Comments
Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 51.61% over the past year to $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $108,383,000 declined by 28.88% year over year, which missed the estimate of $110,700,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $41.98

52-week low: $10.96

Price action over last quarter: down 18.01%

Company Overview

Core Laboratories is an oil-services company that helps oil and gas companies better understand how to improve production levels and economics with core and reservoir analysis. Additionally, the company sells a number of products helping its customers to maximize production levels from their oil and gas assets. The company operates in more than 50 countries and has more than 5,000 employees.

 

