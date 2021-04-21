Recap: Old Second Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 100.00% year over year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $34,843,000 rose by 20.23% year over year, which beat the estimate of $32,500,000.

Looking Ahead

Old Second Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $14.16

52-week low: $5.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.62%

Company Description

Old Second Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. It provides consumer and commercial banking products such as demand, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement as well as commercial, industrial, consumer, and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, agricultural loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking, safe deposit operations, trust services, wealth management services, and additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers, corporates, small-medium enterprises. The company's revenue consists of interest, commission, payments, and other income.