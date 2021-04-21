Globe Life: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) moved lower after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 11.56% year over year to $1.53, which missed the estimate of $1.62.

Revenue of $1,266,600,000 up by 11.79% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,240,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $7.21 and $7.51.

Globe Life hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $105.05

52-week low: $62.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.00%

Company Overview

Globe Life Inc is an insurance holding company. It provides a variety of life and supplemental health insurance products and annuities to a broad base of customers. The company's core operations are organized into four reportable segments: life insurance, supplemental health insurance, annuities, and investments. Investment activities, conducted by the investment segment, focus on seeking investments with a yield and term appropriate to support the insurance product obligations. These investments generally consist of fixed maturities and, over the long term, the expected yields are considered when setting insurance premium rates and product profitability expectations.