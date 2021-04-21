Recap: Robert Half International Q1 Earnings

Shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 24.05% year over year to $0.98, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $1,398,000,000 declined by 7.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,350,000,000.

Guidance

Robert Half International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Robert Half International hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 21, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.roberthalf.com/investor-center/events-calendar

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $83.87

Company's 52-week low was at $39.27

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.93%

Company Profile

Founded in 1948, Robert Half provides temporary, permanent, and project-based staffing to corporations seeking employees in the finance, accounting, and technology. It is one of the largest global staffing firms, operating hundreds of locations in several countries. Its Protiviti subsidiary provides risk and business consulting and internal audit services to corporations through scores of global offices. The firm generates annual revenue of over $5 billion and EBIT of over $400 million and has nearly 19,000 employees.