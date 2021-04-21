Recap: Netgear Q1 Earnings

Shares of Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 371.43% over the past year to $0.99, which beat the estimate of $0.66.

Revenue of $317,925,000 rose by 38.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $310,210,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $305,000,000 and $320,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 21, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.netgear.com%2F&eventid=3081113&sessionid=1&key=0FD595A86C17EB3A1E2318AAD454D689®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $46.38

52-week low: $21.28

Price action over last quarter: down 7.27%

Company Description

Netgear Inc is a provider of networking solutions. The reportable segments of the company are connected home, and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use 4G/5G mobile, Wi-Fi internet networking solutions and smart devices such as Orbi Voice smart speakers and Meural digital canvas; and SMB focused on small and medium-sized businesses and consists of business networking, storage, wireless LAN and security solutions that bring enterprise-class functionality to small and medium-sized businesses at an affordable price.