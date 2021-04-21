Cohen & Steers: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 29.51% year over year to $0.79, which beat the estimate of $0.77.

Revenue of $125,747,000 higher by 18.82% year over year, which beat the estimate of $120,620,000.

Outlook

Cohen & Steers hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Cohen & Steers hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $78.82

Company's 52-week low was at $45.23

Price action over last quarter: down 0.73%

Company Description

Cohen & Steers is a niche asset manager concentrating on real estate securities. The firm invests mainly in the equity shares of real estate investment trusts, with holdings in domestic and international real estate securities accounting for 60% of its $83.1 billion in managed assets at the end of February 2021. Cohen & Steers also manages portfolios dedicated to preferred securities, utilities stocks, and other high-yield offerings. It expects to balance distribution among its closed-end mutual funds, open-end mutual funds, and institutional accounts over time. During 2020, the firm garnered 42% (29%) of its assets under management (base management fees) from institutional clients, 44% (51%) from open-end funds, and 14% (20%) from closed-end funds.