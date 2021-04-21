Canadian Pacific Railway: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 20.98% year over year to $3.54, which beat the estimate of $3.47.

Revenue of $1,547,000,000 declined by 24.17% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,590,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Canadian Pacific Railway hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 21, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1440996&tp_key=4ab4a95faa

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $390.46

Company's 52-week low was at $211.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.38%

Company Description

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 7.7 billion railroad operating on 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2020, CP hauled shipments of grain (24% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (21%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (4%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.