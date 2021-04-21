UFP Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 156.92% year over year to $1.67, which beat the estimate of $0.88.

Revenue of $1,825,000,000 rose by 76.84% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,550,000,000.

Guidance

UFP Industries hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 21, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/95bjui2x

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $81.90

52-week low: $33.79

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.96%

Company Description

UFP Industries Inc produces and sells lumber and treated wood products in three main customer categories: retail, industrial, and construction. The retail category, which generates the most revenue, sells lumber products to retailers, including big-box home improvement retailers. The industrial category sells wood pallets, boxes, packaging crates, and other containers used for industrial shipping. The construction category sells manufactured housing and building materials to the construction industry. The vast majority revenue is generated in the United States.