Recap: Washington Trust Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 72.06% year over year to $1.17, which beat the estimate of $1.04.

Revenue of $32,871,000 up by 0.83% year over year, which beat the estimate of $32,800,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Washington Trust Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $55.07

52-week low: $26.92

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.65%

Company Description

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc through its subsidiaries offers banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. It operates in two segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending activities, commercial loans, residential real estate loans deposit activities and others. The Wealth Management Services segment consists of investment management, financial planning, personal trust and estate services including services as trustee, personal representative, custodian and guardian, and settlement of decedents estates. The bank generates a majority of its revenue from the Commercial Banking segment.