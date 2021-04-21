Northeast Bank: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 523.81% over the past year to $1.31, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $58,072,000 up by 238.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $20,340,000.

Outlook

Northeast Bank hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Northeast Bank hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $30.43

52-week low: $10.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.65%

Company Description

Northeast Bank provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in the US. The firm conducts its loan-related activities through three primary channels: the Community Banking Division, the Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group, and the Small Business Administration Division. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans and small business administration loans. The firm also provides telephone banking, online banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services. The revenue of the company is derived primarily from interest and dividends from the bank.