Landstar System: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 93.27% over the past year to $2.01, which beat the estimate of $1.63.

Revenue of $1,288,000,000 rose by 38.86% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,150,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 EPS expected between $2.20 and $2.30.

Q2 revenue expected between $1,400,000,000 and $1,450,000,000.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $179.50

Company's 52-week low was at $94.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.56%

Company Overview

Landstar System is an asset-light third-party logistics provider focused on over-the-road truck transportation (92% of revenue). It also offers intermodal (3%) and global air and ocean forwarding (3%). The remainder of its revenue stems from warehousing services and premiums from insurance programs offered to captive owner-operators.